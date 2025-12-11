First Look At ‘Lord Of War’ Sequel With Nicolas Cage & Bill Skarsgård Revealed

Actor Nicolas Cage has been involved with countless original projects in recent years. Of course, the Spider-Verse actor has proven to be open to doing sequels on occasion, and this includes a rather unexpected sequel to an earlier project with the actor.

In 2005, Nicolas Cage starred in Lord of War, a movie that was largely thought to be a stand-alone endeavor. In fact, while many reviews were positive, it was considered a failure at the box office. Now it looks like viewers are getting a second chance to support the film in the form of the aforementioned sequel.

Interestingly, in addition to Cage, there is a promising new actor joining the fray: Bill Skarsgård. The IT and Nosferatu star is certainly an inspired choice, and if that wasn’t enough, he’ll be playing the son of Cage’s character in the upcoming sequel.

Here are photos below which feature both Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård working on the set of the film. The sequel is titled Lords of War, and it will follow 2005’s Lord of War, once again with director Andrew Niccol behind the camera.

Bill Skarsgård photographed on the set of Andrew Niccol’s ‘LORDS OF WAR’. 📷 https://t.co/sjJaW2u7kL — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) December 6, 2025

In addition to Cage and Skarsgård, the cast of the sequel also includes Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, and Greg Tarzan Davis. Here’s the official synopsis we’ve been given so far for the long-awaited follow-up to Lord of War:

“A chip off the old black, Anton hasn’t simply followed his father into the arms trade, but is going one further by amassing a mercenary army to fight America’s conflicts in the Middle East. A bitter rivalry erupts, with the two even at odds over the same women.”

Lords of War doesn’t yet have a release date. With the film now in production, however, it’s likely that fans could see the feature as soon as 2026 or 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the upcoming sequel in addition to any other projects from actors Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård as we have them.