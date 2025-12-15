Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Singer Reiner Found Dead In LA Home

Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner, have both been confirmed to have been found dead in their LA home. It was initially reported that two people were found dead in their Brentwood mansion, though their identities have since been announced.

As shared via Deadline, “the acclaimed director and his wife were slain by knife wounds.” The developing story has been both shocking and confusing with investigations ongoing. The outlet noted that “the LAPD are on the scene but have not issued an official confirmation yet” with more details expected to be released in the near future.

Here’s what the outlet initially shared regarding the situation:

“Two people were found dead, as a result of a stabbing, in the multi-hyphenate’s Brentwood mansion, authorities confirmed to Deadline. Though law enforcement did not disclose the identities of the deceased, they were identified as a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman, respectively, descriptions that match the ages of Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner.”

The situation is said to have started with an “incident” being called in to the Los Angeles Fire Department at the Reiner home. This occurred at 3:38 PM on Sunday. The LAPD arrived soon after and eventually cornered off several blocks around the house, as as described by the outlet, the situation became “a murder investigation.” It’s believed that Romy Reiner, daughter of Rob Reiner, was the one to have contacted authorities.

For those unfamiliar with Rob Reiner, he has worked in the entertainment industry as a writer, producer, director, and actor. Movie and music fans in particular may recognize Reiner for having helmed the heavy metal mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. He also directed the Stephen King adaptations Stand by Me and Misery.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this tragic situation with Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner as they come our way. With this being a developing story, it’s likely that there will be many more details released soon.