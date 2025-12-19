Ana De Armas Shows Off Bikini In Gorgeous Photo

Celebrity Ana de Armas has fans in awe with her bikini photo shared on Instagram. The social media platform has hosted countless photos shared by Armas over the years, with this photo in particular having received nearly 60,000 likes at the time of this writing.

As shared below, the photo of Armas was taken while she posed against a railing looking out at the ocean view surrounding her. Armas, who was on a boat at the time, can be seen in a two-piece bikini along with sunglasses and a headband.

Outside of her private life glimpsed in this photo, however, Armas has been hard at work with expanding her career with quite a few impressive feature movie appearances.

Here’s the bikini photo as uploaded by Ana de Armas on Instagram:

Most recently she appeared in Ballerina released earlier this year. The John Wick spin-off featured Armas as the titular character, otherwise known as Eve Macarro, who has a similar position as an assassin in the popular fictional universe.

Aside from that particular project, Armas also received plenty of attention for her role as Joi in 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, the long-in-development follow-up to Blade Runner as a digital AI companion. Other notable roles include Knock Knock, Knives Out, and the James Bond flick No Time to Die. She also played Norma Jeane aka Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 biographical film Blonde released in 2022. With so many great roles, she definitely earned her time in the sun.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding Ana de Armas and her career as we have them, as well as any other trending or viral social media posts. For now, this glimpse of Ana de Armas and her sunbathing trip is quite stunning to see and a true treat for her fans and followers. Hopefully more info regarding her next film projects will be revealed in the near future.