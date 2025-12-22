Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer Released

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is taking a very unexpected approach with his next blockbuster movie. As fans can see below, The Odyssey is an unprecedented adaptation of the iconic epic created by Homer and set around eighth century BCE. This is all visible in the new trailer for The Odyssey shared below.

Matt Damon stars in the film as the lead protagonist, Odysseus, who begins a voyage home with his soldiers following the events of the Trojan War. Of course, that’s where the character’s titular odyssey begins, and the footage does tease the more fantastic aspects of that journey including a legendary monster. Details are still scarce, however, with more of the footage teasing the film’s oceanic settings and the Trojan Horse.

In addition to actor Matt Damon, the cast of the film also includes Tom Holland as his character’s son Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Odysseus’ wife Penelope. Other cast members that are set to appear in the upcoming movie include Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

Here’s the full official trailer for The Odyssey:

Interestingly, this first trailer for The Odyssey is mostly focused on Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway. It’s possible that the other characters will be further teased as we approach the film’s 2026 release date. As for now, it certainly already looks epic in scope and it’ll be exciting to see how Christopher Nolan adapts this iconic tale for the big screen. While there have been previous adaptations or films influenced by Homer’s epic, none have taken The Odyssey as seriously as Nolan.

The Odyssey is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated blockbuster and any other projects from director Christopher Nolan as we have them. As for now, this definitely looks like a theatrical experience that fans and moviegoers won’t want to miss out on.