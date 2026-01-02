Highly-Anticipated Stephen King Series Canceled By Netflix

When Netflix makes the decision to cancel a series on their platform – it’s usually a project that’s already been released. Sadly, it looks like Netflix canceled one highly-anticipated Stephen King series during the development stage.

This particular Stephen King project has been in the works for decades at different studios and in a variety of mediums. Unfortunately, the adaptation has never had the opportunity to get off the ground outside of a short film and unfinished comic book series.

What’s even more surprising about Netflix having canceled this Stephen King series is that it had some of their biggest filmmakers attached to the project. The Duffer Brothers, known for having created the hit series Stranger Things, were working on bringing Stephen King’s iconic novel to the screen.

While speaking with CBR, however, Matt Duffer confirms that the project is no longer happening as Netflix has canceled the Stephen King series:

“I remember I was, I think it was probably naive of us to think we could break The Talisman.”

His brother, Ross Duffer, acknowledged the difficulty in bringing the project to light that has followed The Talisman to date:

“It’s been in development forever, so I’m sorry that we were not the ones to break the curse.”

In addition to Stephen King, The Talisman was co-written by Peter Straub, and the two followed it up in 2001 with the novel Black House. Unfortunately, the ambitious story seems to have been difficult to crack, similar to King’s Dark Tower series that The Talisman does contain ties to. Hopefully, however, someone will have the opportunity to do the story justice.

In the meantime, Stephen King is working on a third novel, utilizing some of the ideas he was given by the late Peter Straub. It’s unfortunate that The Talisman has been plagued with so many setbacks over the years. There is a lot of potential in adapting this story – so hopefully the release of the next novel will help get The Talisman off the ground.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Netflix and the future of The Talisman as we have them. As for now, fans hoping that the creators of Stranger Things would be the ones to adapt the book will have to accept someone else in that position sooner or later.