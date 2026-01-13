Florence Pugh Steps Out In Two-Piece Bikini During Beach Getaway

Some photos of celebrity Florence Pugh is going viral on social media. The fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe star wore a blue two-piece bikini during her time in Ibiza, Spain, which made for some incredible photos. Now, as shared below, the bikini photo of Florence Pugh is still landing likes on social media.

The pictures of Pugh taken during said trip to Spain were shared by a fan account on Instagram. With a very simple caption that consists of “Florence Pugh in Ibiza,” including a smiling emoji with heart eyes, it sets the tone for the comments that feature various compliments, similar emojis, and praise for Pugh and her bikini outfit.

At the time of this writing, the post has managed to get more than 1,500 likes. Of course, it’s no surprise, especially given the various poses that Pugh was captured in. Fans agree that Pugh is “perfect” and the dozens of heart emojis featured throughout the comments section are fittingly appropriately.

Here’s the post:

Pugh’s acting career has already taken such a solid place in the entertainment industry. When considering her first credited film appearance happened in 2014’s The Falling, it’s quite impressive to see how she went on to star in the likes of Lady Macbeth, Midsommar, Black Widow, and Puss in Boots: the Last Wish. She’s also delivered strong performances in Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and Thunderbolts. With so many great film credits, fans should also remember that Pugh has a career in television and that she’s also dabbled in music over the years.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Florence Pugh and any other celebrities trending on social media as we have them. For now, it’s nice to see how she spends her off time when she isn’t busy participating in major franchises like the MCU.