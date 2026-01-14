Sydney Sweeney Goes Viral With OnlyFans Character

Fans of Sydney Sweeney are certainly going to be surprised by her latest endeavor. As fans can see below, Sydney Sweeney is going viral for an OnlyFans character that certainly takes her career into a new direction.

Sweeney is returning to one of her earlier roles for the upcoming third season of Euphoria. The new season has taken quite a few years to get off the ground, but thankfully quite a few original cast members are back, including Sweeney who will once again play Cassie Howard.

This time, however, Cassie Howard is an OnlyFans model. This is evident in the new trailer for Euphoria Season 3 which features Sydney Sweeney not only creating content for an OnlyFans platform, but she is dressed in a puppy dog themed outfit including ears and a long tail that fans get a perfectly clear look at.

Here’s a look at her OnlyFans outfit – as well as the trailer itself:

sydney sweeney in new euphoria season as a onlyfans model😭 pic.twitter.com/rQZQUYbyxs — spoon (@frspoon) January 14, 2026

Of course, it’s likely this is only one small tease for what Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie Howard is getting up to in Euphoria Season 3. As such, there may be more outfits, and no doubt a darker side to this new career choice. In fact, there already seems to be some drama when Jacob Elordi’s character Nate walks in on Sweeney’s character making content.

It’s definitely an interesting direction and fans will no doubt be drawing comparisons with Cassie’s career choice and Sweeney’s own career as a modern-day sex icon. As for now, Euphoria fans finally have a full trailer for the show’s long-awaited third and final season.

Euphoria Season 3 is scheduled to drop via HBO and HBO Max on April 12, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated project as we have them including any other news stemming from Sydney Sweeney.