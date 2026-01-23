Marvel Gives The Punisher A New Logo For MCU

The Punisher is set to play a major role in several upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As such, it’s fitting that Marvel Studios would update the character’s iconic logo for his upcoming MCU appearances, which Punisher fans can now see below.

Jon Bernthal has played Frank Castle aka The Punisher in the MCU since Netflix‘s original Daredevil series. Now he’s set to reprise the role for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, his own Disney Plus “Special Presentation,” and also Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It’s a busy time for the character and it looks like the comics will reflect that. As shared below, The Punisher HQ on X shared a look at The Punisher #1 which will have ties to the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again arc. As such, the logo featured on the temporary cover art is the new logo the character will use in his next few appearances.

Punisher #1 Adam Ross Marvel Television Logo Variant pic.twitter.com/kbK5a4lmk8 — The Punisher HQ (@PunisherHQ) January 9, 2026

The logo on the comic book cover lines up with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher outfit worn in the upcoming MCU Disney Plus special. As fans can see below, Bernthal was photographed on the set of the special. The outfit is plainly visible and can be easily matched with the one from the comic cover.

New look at John Bernthal on THE PUNISHER Special presentation set. pic.twitter.com/oUPNJ4UGMl — Capes (@Culture3ase) July 23, 2025

It’s likely that this outfit will remain the same throughout his other appearances planned for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Of course, there may be slight alterations to his outfit per appearance, but this is an exciting way to see The Punisher universally reinvented for both comics and live-action.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and what his future role will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. It’s exciting to know that such an important comic book character like Frank Castle will finally have an opportunity to play a larger part in the MCU both on the big screen and the small screen.