Close Menu

    ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Pronouns Joke Sparks Backlash

    A joke regarding pronouns in the new trailer for Masters of the Universe has sparked backlash from some on social media.
    By
    masters of the universe movie

    The first trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe has finally been revealed. The footage contains plenty of accurate recreations of both the toys and animated series albeit in live-action form. However, some Masters of the Universe fans have taken issue with a joke regarding pronouns.

    The feature film and its titular franchise largely revolve around He-Man, a character whose alternate identity is known as Prince Adam. With a name like He-Man, however, the filmmakers took the opportunity to sneak in a name placard for Adam which includes “He/Him” pronouns. It’s clearly a joke to the fact that he’s He-Man – but not all fans found it humorous.

    As shared via X, here are some of the complaints from Masters of the Universe fans that felt as though the reference to pronouns was too much for the character – insisting that He-Man has now become woke:

    Of course, this is only one element of the trailer that has fans talking. As with most mainstream releases, there has been some divisiveness, with some fans grateful for the faithful recreations of their favorite toys and others disappointed by the movie’s usage of modern cinematography.

    With all of these criticisms in mind, however, it’ll be interesting to see how the movie performs when it finally hits theaters. Masters of the Universe was plagued by several complicated development cycles over the years and even the original live-action adaptation from 1987 famously flopped at the box office. Then, of course, we also have the recent animated iterations like Masters of the Universe: Revelation that have similarly received backlash from fans for being “woke.”

    We’ll only know for certain once Masters of the Universe hits theaters. The film is currently scheduled to be released later this year on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.