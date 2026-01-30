Actress Catherine O’Hara Dead At Age 71

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Catherine O’Hara, the beloved actress and comedian whose career spanned more than five decades. O’Hara has died at the age of 71, with her passing confirmed on January 30, 2026. At the time of writing, additional details surrounding the cause of death have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Catherine O’Hara was widely regarded as one of the most versatile performers in comedy, known for her ability to move effortlessly between sharp satire, heartfelt emotion, and unforgettable character work. She first rose to prominence as a core cast member of the legendary sketch series SCTV, where her fearless comedic instincts helped shape a generation of television comedy.

Her movie career included iconic roles in Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind, many of which were collaborations with longtime creative partners Eugene Levy and Christopher Guest. O’Hara became synonymous with scene-stealing performances that balanced absurdity with surprising warmth.

In more recent years, O’Hara introduced herself to an entirely new audience through her Emmy-winning portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. The role earned her widespread critical acclaim and cemented her status as a pop-culture icon, with Moira’s eccentric wardrobe, distinctive accent, and emotional depth becoming instantly recognizable worldwide. The actress also appeared in the sequel to Beetlejuce which was titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Tributes from fans, co-stars, and fellow performers have begun pouring in across social media, with many praising Catherine O’Hara not only for her immense talent, but for her generosity, professionalism, and influence on comedy as a whole.

