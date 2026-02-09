Disney Plus Reportedly Eyeing Second Season For Marvel Series

Marvel Studios may be rethinking how it approaches its Disney Plus lineup, as a new report suggests the studio is open to renewing one of its more critically praised streaming projects.

While many Marvel series were initially designed as limited runs, there are growing signs the studio is becoming both more selective and more flexible about which shows could continue beyond a single season.

In recent years, Marvel has openly acknowledged the need to slow down and prioritize quality over quantity, particularly on the television side of the MCU. That shift has already resulted in fewer projects moving forward and a stronger emphasis on audience reception, internal confidence, and long-term storytelling potential.

That evolving strategy now appears to be extending to Wonder Man. According to a report from The Direct, Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing a possible renewal for the series, even though no official decision has been announced. The outlet notes that the show has generated strong internal interest and is being viewed as a viable candidate for continuation if expectations are met.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor whose life takes a dramatic turn after he gains superpowers. Unlike many MCU projects, the series leans heavily into satire, blending superhero elements with commentary on fame, performance, and the entertainment industry itself. That distinct tone has helped it stand out within Marvel’s increasingly crowded Disney Plus slate.

The show also carries notable creative weight behind the scenes, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton attached as an executive producer. His involvement has fueled speculation that Marvel sees Wonder Man as more than a short-term experiment, particularly as the studio looks for projects capable of sustaining interest without relying heavily on constant crossover events.

If a renewal does move forward, it could signal a broader shift in how Marvel treats its Disney Plus offerings. Rather than positioning every series as a one-and-done bridge between movies, the studio may be leaning toward a more traditional television model — allowing select projects to grow organically across multiple seasons when the story and audience demand support it.

Fan reaction to the renewal talk has been cautiously optimistic. Some viewers see the series as an opportunity for Marvel to explore different genres and tones without the pressure of advancing the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Others are curious whether Simon Williams could eventually play a larger role within the franchise if the show continues.

As with all early renewal discussions, nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney Plus, and plans could still change. Still, the fact that Wonder Man is already being discussed internally as a potential multi-season project suggests Marvel may be redefining how it measures success on the small screen.

If the studio does move forward, it could mark another step in Marvel’s ongoing effort to refine its streaming strategy — focusing less on volume and more on projects audiences actually want to spend time with.