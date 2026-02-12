HGTV Cancels Series After Racist Video Surfaces

HGTV has abruptly pulled one of its most recognizable reality series following the emergence of a controversial behind-the-scenes video that has quickly spread online. The footage, reportedly captured during production, shows a longtime network personality making an offensive racial remark — a moment that has since triggered immediate backlash and decisive action from the network.

According to reports, the incident occurred while cameras were rolling during a renovation sequence. After uttering the slur, the host appeared to immediately recognize the gravity of what was said and attempted to halt filming. However, the moment had already been captured, and once the video surfaced publicly, it prompted swift scrutiny from both viewers and the network itself.

The series at the center of the controversy is Rehab Addict, HGTV’s long-running home renovation show hosted by Nicole Curtis. The network confirmed it has removed the show from its platforms, stating that the language used does not align with its values or commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment.

HGTV star Nicole Curtis of “Rehab Addict” caught on camera using a Racial slur pic.twitter.com/MtYIo85DaC — We told you So (@terri4436166795) February 11, 2026

HGTV released a statement addressing the situation, emphasizing that the comment was “hurtful and disappointing” and reiterating its dedication to fostering a culture of respect across its programming and workplace. As a result, the network made the decision to pull the show entirely rather than continue airing or promoting it in light of the controversy.

Nicole Curtis has since responded publicly, acknowledging the situation and apologizing. She stated that the word used is not part of her vocabulary and expressed regret toward anyone hurt by the incident. She also noted that she is currently focused on her family and personal relationships while taking time to address the situation fully.

Rehab Addict had been a staple of HGTV’s lineup for years, building a strong following thanks to its focus on restoring historic homes across various cities. The show’s sudden removal marks a significant and unexpected development for both the network and longtime fans.

At this time, HGTV has not confirmed whether the show could ever return in any form, leaving the future of the series — and Curtis’ television career — uncertain.