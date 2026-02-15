‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ Star Expresses Regret Over Controversial Role

More than three decades after The Silence of the Lambs was released, one of the movie’s stars is looking back at his role in a very different light. The 1991 thriller remains one of the most iconic films ever made, but its legacy has also been the subject of ongoing discussion over the years.

The movie helped redefine the psychological thriller genre and went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Its characters – especially Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter – have remained firmly embedded in pop culture ever since. However, not every aspect of the film has aged without criticism.

Ted Levine, who played the movie’s villain Buffalo Bill, has now expressed regret over how the character was portrayed. Levine acknowledged that certain elements of the film, particularly lines in the script and the way the character was presented, have drawn criticism related to transgender themes.

“There are certain aspects of the movie that don’t hold up too well,” Levine said while reflecting on the role with THR. He also admitted that his understanding of transgender issues has changed over time, adding that some parts of the film were “unfortunate.”

Levine went even further, saying that it was “unfortunate that the film vilified that” and calling it “wrong,” while explaining that his perspective has evolved since working on the movie.

In the movie, Buffalo Bill is portrayed as a serial killer pursued by FBI trainee Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, with help from Hannibal Lecter. The character became one of the most disturbing villains in film history, but has also remained controversial due to how audiences interpreted the character’s identity.

Despite the controversy, The Silence of the Lambs continues to be widely regarded as a landmark film. Its impact on cinema is undeniable, but Levine’s recent comments highlight how perspectives on certain aspects of the film have changed over time.

As the movie reaches its 35th anniversary, conversations surrounding its legacy – both positive and critical – continue to surface, showing just how influential the film remains decades later.