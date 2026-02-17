‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Leak Reveals First Look At Major Villain

Marvel fans may have just gotten their first real look at one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s villains. With the movie currently in development, new promo artwork has surfaced online – and it’s already getting attention from fans trying to figure out what it means for the upcoming movie.

Leaks like this aren’t uncommon for MCU projects, especially when promotional material starts being created ahead of a film’s release. While these images don’t always reflect the final version seen on screen, they can still offer a good idea of what Marvel has planned.

This time, the leaked artwork appears to show Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan fully suited up as Scorpion. The character is seen wearing a heavy armored suit, complete with a mechanical tail that looks designed for combat. The design appears more grounded than the comic version, similar to how Marvel adapted villains like Vulture and Mysterio in previous Spider-Man films.

Fans have been waiting to see Scorpion return ever since Gargan was introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In that movie, he was last seen in prison speaking with Adrian Toomes, setting up the possibility that he could become the classic Spider-Man villain in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Until now, however, Marvel hasn’t officially shown the character in full costume.

It is worth noting that promotional artwork can sometimes differ from the final version used in the film. Marvel often refines costume designs throughout production. Still, the fact that Scorpion is appearing in promotional material at all suggests that the character could play a bigger role than expected.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. As production continues, we will all just have to wait and see and watch closely for any official reveals confirming which villains Spider-Man will face next.