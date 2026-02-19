First Trailer For ‘Toy Story 5’ Released

Pixar has officially released the first trailer for Toy Story 5, giving fans their first real look at the next chapter in one of the most beloved animated franchises of all time.

The trailer immediately confirms what many fans were hoping to see — Woody and Buzz Lightyear are back together again. After the emotional ending of Toy Story 4, which saw Woody go his separate way, the new footage shows that the iconic duo will reunite for another adventure. While the full story is still being kept under wraps, it’s clear that something big brings the gang back together.

This time, however, the toys aren’t just dealing with another jealous toy or difficult situation. Instead, they’re facing something much more modern: technology.

The trailer shows Bonnie becoming increasingly distracted by electronic devices, leaving Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the toys struggling to stay relevant. One of the biggest reveals is a new tablet-like toy that quickly captures Bonnie’s attention, raising questions about what role traditional toys have in a world dominated by screens.

As expected, the footage balances humor, chaos, and emotional moments – all things that we have come to expect from this franchise. There are glimpses of multiple Buzz Lightyear toys, fast-paced sequences involving malfunctioning toys, and quieter scenes that hint at another heartfelt story about friendship and purpose.

Tom Hanks returns as Woody, with Tim Allen once again voicing Buzz Lightyear. Several familiar characters are also returning, along with new additions that will expand the world of the franchise.

Pixar originally announced Toy Story 5 in 2023, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

While Toy Story 4 felt like a definitive ending, the new trailer makes it clear there are still more stories to tell — and fans will soon see Woody and Buzz take on their biggest challenge yet.