First Look At Prime Video ‘God Of War’ Series Revealed

Amazon’s live-action God of War series is officially moving forward and we now have our first look at the upcoming Prime Video series.

Production is underway in Vancouver, and the first image from the set shows Ryan Hurst stepping into the role of Kratos, standing beside Callum Vinson as Atreus. It’s an early tease, but the tone already feels aligned with the modern era of the franchise – quieter, heavier, and much more emotionally driven than the original Greek saga.

Instead of revisiting Kratos’ past rampage through Olympus, the series adapts the storyline from the two most recent God of War games. That means the focus is firmly on the Norse mythology arc, where an older, more restrained Kratos attempts to raise his young son while confronting gods like Thor, Odin, and the rest of the Nine Realms.

The supporting cast is stacked. Mandy Patinkin will portray Odin, while Ólafur Darri Ólafsson takes on Thor. Max Parker has been cast as Heimdall, and Ed Skrein will appear as Baldur. Alastair Duncan voices Mimir, with the dwarf brothers Brok and Sindri played by Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka.

Father and Son. Behold your first look at Kratos and Atreus in the God of War series now in production. Their journey to the highest peak begins.

If you’ve played the games, you already know the heart of this story isn’t just about gods fighting gods — it’s about a father and son trying to understand each other. The official logline confirms the series will follow Kratos and Atreus on their journey to spread the ashes of Faye from the highest peak in the realms. Along the way, Kratos struggles to teach Atreus what it means to be strong — and what it means to be a god — while Atreus challenges his father to open up and be something more than a warrior.

Amazon clearly has confidence in the project, as the series has already secured a two-season order. Ronald D. Moore is serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under his Tall Ship Productions banner. The first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E.O. Toye.

The series is being co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

It’s still early, but between the creative team involved and the decision to stick closely to the modern Norse storyline, this adaptation appears to understand what made the recent God of War games resonate in the first place.