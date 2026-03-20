Chuck Norris Dead At Age 85

Chuck Norris, legendary martial artist, actor, and cultural icon, has died at the age of 85, according to a statement released by his family earlier today.

In their message, the Norris family described him as a man of faith and purpose who was deeply devoted to those closest to him. They also shared that he passed away peacefully while surrounded by family.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and cultural icon,” the family said in part. “To us, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of unwavering faith.”

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Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris in 1940, rose to fame as a martial arts champion before becoming one of the defining action stars of the 1980s and 1990s. He starred in films like The Delta Force and Missing in Action, before reaching a new level of mainstream success with the long-running TV series Walker, Texas Ranger.

In later years, Norris found renewed popularity online thanks to the viral spread of “Chuck Norris facts,” turning him into a larger-than-life figure for a new generation of fans.

Tributes have already begun pouring in across social media, with fans and celebrities honoring his legacy both on and off the screen.

Chuck Norris is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

His impact extended far beyond film and television, influencing generations of martial artists and action stars. Many credit him with helping bring martial arts into mainstream Western entertainment, paving the way for future icons. His legacy will continue to resonate through both Hollywood and global pop culture.

Even beyond his on-screen persona, Norris remained an enduring symbol of discipline, resilience, and strength. Whether through his films, television work, or cultural presence online, he left behind a legacy that few figures in entertainment can match, ensuring his influence will be felt for years to come.