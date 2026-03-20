Disney Plus Bringing Back Canceled Fox Series For Reboot

Just when you thought no canceled show could find new life, Disney Plus has stepped in with a surprising new move. The streaming giant is once again dipping into the vault of fan-favorite series, this time reimagining a beloved show that many thought was gone for good – but with a twist.

Disney has quietly built a reputation for revisiting nostalgic hits and reshaping them for modern audiences. From animated classics to live-action fan favorites, the platform knows how to spark interest by bringing familiar titles back into the spotlight. And now, it’s turning its attention to another cult favorite that ended far too soon.

What makes this project especially intriguing is that this isn’t a continuation of the original story. Instead, Disney Plus is taking a different route, offering a fresh take with a new cast, a new setting, and a unique creative direction that could completely transform how audiences experience the story.

Here’s the twist: Disney Plus is working on a French remake of The Last Man on Earth.

The new series will be led by French star Artus, bringing a different cultural lens to the post-apocalyptic comedy. At the same time, there’s still a strong connection to the original, as series creator and star Will Forte is returning as an executive producer on the project.

The remake was officially announced during a Disney Plus showcase in Paris on January 15. Much like the original, it will center on a man who believes he may be the last human alive after a global apocalypse, traveling across the country in search of others.

The original The Last Man on Earth aired on Fox from 2015 to 2018 and quickly became a cult favorite. Over four seasons, it earned five Primetime Emmy nominations and built a passionate fanbase. However, despite its popularity, the series was abruptly canceled, leaving behind a major unresolved cliffhanger.

While this new version won’t continue that storyline, it does mark the return of a concept that clearly still resonates with audiences. And with a new creative team and international perspective, it could introduce the story to an entirely new audience.

Details remain limited for now, but one thing is certain. A series many thought had reached its end is getting a bold new beginning on Disney Plus.