Marvel Disney Plus Series Returning For Surprise Second Season

Marvel fans have gotten used to surprises when it comes to the studio’s growing lineup of streaming projects, but the latest update might be one of the most unexpected yet. A Marvel Disney Plus series that many viewers assumed would only run for a single season has now officially been confirmed to return for a second installment. The announcement signals that Marvel Studios is still interested in expanding some of the more unusual corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news comes from Brad Winderbaum, the Marvel executive responsible for overseeing the studio’s television and streaming content. While speaking about Marvel’s upcoming slate of animated and live-action shows, Winderbaum revealed that one of the studio’s darker Disney Plus projects has already been renewed behind the scenes.

Although Marvel has recently slowed its streaming output to focus on fewer, higher-quality releases, it appears some projects have performed strongly enough to warrant continuing the story.

Marvel’s television strategy has evolved significantly since the first wave of MCU shows launched on Disney Plus. Early projects like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were designed to directly connect to the larger MCU timeline. However, in recent years Marvel has also experimented with projects that explore alternate universes, animated storytelling, and darker themes that wouldn’t normally exist within the main continuity.

The series confirmed to be returning is Marvel Zombies.

Speaking on The Escape Pod YouTube channel, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum revealed he has already seen early material from a second season, signaling the project is moving forward. Winderbaum said, “I don’t think it’s a spoiler, but like I saw the first animatic of the first episode of Marvel Zombies season 2 this morning.”

The animated show grew out of an episode of What If…? that depicted a horrifying alternate reality where a zombie virus spread across the Marvel universe. In that storyline, many of Earth’s mightiest heroes become infected, transforming into terrifying undead versions of themselves. The concept quickly became one of the most talked-about episodes of the anthology series, eventually leading Marvel Studios to expand the idea into a full series.

Unlike many Marvel animated projects, Marvel Zombies is expected to lean heavily into horror elements. Inspired by the popular comic storyline of the same name, the show follows a small group of surviving heroes attempting to navigate a world where familiar characters – including some of Marvel’s most powerful figures – have turned into flesh-hungry monsters. The darker tone and intense action set it apart from most other MCU projects.

While Marvel has not yet revealed full details about the newly confirmed second season, the renewal suggests the studio has long-term plans for this undead corner of the multiverse. As the MCU continues to explore alternate realities and darker storytelling possibilities, Marvel Zombies provides a unique opportunity to tell stories that wouldn’t normally fit within the primary timeline.

For now, fans will have to wait for more official announcements regarding the release window and story details for the next season. But with Season 2 already confirmed, it’s clear that Marvel isn’t done exploring this nightmarish version of its superhero universe anytime soon on Disney Plus.