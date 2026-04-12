Sabrina Carpenter Apologizes After Coachella Backlash

Sabrina Carpenter has issued an apology after her reaction to a fan’s celebratory Arabic call during her performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sparked criticism online. The singer later explained that her response came from confusion rather than any intention to offend.

The 26-year-old pop star opened the 2026 edition of the famous California festival as its first headliner. Performing on Friday night (10 April), Carpenter delivered a show inspired by Old Hollywood glamour, complete with vintage-style visuals and theatrical staging.

During the performance, however, a moment between Carpenter and someone in the audience quickly drew attention on social media. A fan shouted a Zaghrouta, a traditional Arabic ululation often performed by women during celebrations such as weddings, graduations, and births. The sound is typically high-pitched and trilling, used to express joy and excitement.

Hearing the call from the crowd, Carpenter responded into the microphone: “I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.” The fan then shouted back that the sound was part of their culture. Carpenter replied jokingly, “That’s your culture, is yodelling?” The person in the crowd clarified that it was a celebratory call. Carpenter continued the exchange by saying, “Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird.”

Clips of the moment quickly circulated online, with some viewers criticizing the comments as culturally insensitive. Others suggested the singer may simply not have recognized the sound in the noisy festival environment.

Sabrina Carpenter está sendo criticada após tirar sarro de fã que fez um ‘zaghrouta’, som com a boca para simbolizar alegria na cultura árabe e africana, durante show no Coachella. A fã explicou que era algo da sua cultura, mas mesmo assim foi chamada de estranha pela artista. pic.twitter.com/KttJfiMy34 — POPTime (@poptime) April 11, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter addressed the situation directly on social media platform X. In her statement, she explained that she had not clearly seen the person in the audience and struggled to hear what was happening from the stage.

my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!

I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026

“My apologies,” she wrote. “I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. My reaction was pure confusion and sarcasm, not ill-intended. I could have handled it better. Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”