Sydney Sweeney Returns With New American Eagle Ad After “Great Jeans” Controversy

Sydney Sweeney is stepping back into the spotlight with American Eagle, this time trading denim jeans for a summer-ready campaign centered around shorts.

The Euphoria actress has reunited with the clothing retailer for a new promotion titled “Syd for Short,” a seasonal campaign highlighting American Eagle’s latest line of shorts. The partnership arrives months after Sweeney’s previous collaboration with the brand sparked widespread debate online.

In the first promotional clip for the campaign, Sweeney appears in a fitted pair of denim shorts paired with a classic jean jacket. Standing in bright sunlight and looking directly into the camera with her hands in her pockets, the actress playfully asks viewers, “What brand am I wearing?” The short teaser introduces the laid-back tone of the campaign while putting the spotlight on the brand’s summer styles.

The new promotion also includes a charitable component. In a statement, Sweeney discussed American Eagle’s partnership with Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit organization that provides free mental health support through text messaging. According to the announcement, 100 percent of the profits from two of the campaign’s specially designed styles will be donated to the organization.

Sydney Sweeney emphasized how important the cause is to her, noting that the partnership has been part of the campaign from the beginning. She described denim shorts as a timeless staple, explaining that they can make someone feel confident and effortlessly put together without much effort. The actress added that she appreciates knowing that people who purchase the items are also helping support a meaningful initiative that directly assists individuals in need.

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Sweeney’s previous campaign with American Eagle generated significant attention when it debuted in July 2025. One of the ads in particular sparked controversy online due to a play on words involving “genes” and “jeans.”

In the advertisement, Sweeney is shown reclining on a couch while fastening her jeans as she narrates a line about genetics. She says that genes are passed down from parents to offspring and can determine traits such as hair color, personality, and eye color before adding that her “genes are blue.” A male narrator then concludes the ad by saying, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

While the commercial appeared to rely on a simple pun, critics on social media argued that the messaging unintentionally echoed ideas associated with racial superiority. The criticism quickly spread online and turned the ad into a topic of national conversation.

At the same time, the campaign received support from several conservative commentators and political figures who dismissed the backlash. Public figures including journalist Megyn Kelly and Senator JD Vance voiced support for Sweeney, while former President Donald Trump also weighed in on the discussion, with supporters criticizing what they saw as an overreaction.

American Eagle later responded to the controversy by releasing a statement defending the campaign and clarifying its intent. The company said the slogan “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” was always meant to focus solely on the clothing itself.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans — her jeans, her story,” the brand said in the statement. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

With the “Syd for Short” campaign, Sweeney and American Eagle appear to be shifting attention back to fashion and summer style, while also highlighting their charitable efforts through the new collaboration.