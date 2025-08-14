Johnny Depp Could Return In New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie

Fans of Johnny Depp have been eager to see the fan-favorite celebrity make a return to one of his biggest franchises. The actor recently stepped away from his Hollywood career following a legal debacle with ex-wife Amber Heard, though things have since cleared up in that regard and Depp has been gradually returning to acting. Now, according to a new report, Johnny Depp could return in Disney’s new Pirates of the Caribbean movie as one of his next projects.

The possibility of Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Caribbean is an exciting concept for fans. For years, especially during Depp’s legal troubles, it was strongly suggested that the franchise would be rebooted altogether without any involvement from Depp as his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow. As the legal debacle cleared up, it still didn’t seem as though Depp would return to the Pirates franchise, especially as his acting career seemed to no longer revolve around major Hollywood projects.

Now, according to Disney producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp could very well return as Jack Sparrow for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He revealed as much while speaking with EW, and furthermore, it sounds as though the character was already written into the script for the next movie:

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.”

Details regarding the next Pirates of the Caribbean film have been mostly kept under wraps. However, it’s been said that the film would reboot the franchise, thus it’s unclear how heavily previous storylines or characters will be involved. If there’s room for Johnny Depp to make an appearance as Jack Sparrow, however, fans would definitely find it much easier to accept a new era for the brand.

Jeff Nathanson is writing the current draft of the screenplay which was previously penned by Craig Mazin and franchise screenwriting regular Ted Elliott. Hopefully they do justice to the franchise’s beloved world, even if Johnny Depp isn’t interested in reprising his role.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise as we have them – including whether or not Johnny Depp will reprise his role for a new movie. As for now, it sounds like things are headed in a positive direction regarding the project’s screenplay.