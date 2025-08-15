Classic Disney Movie Getting Sequel Over 30 Years Later

Disney has a vast library between their own library and the acquisitions of other libraries owned by the likes of what’s now 20th Century Studios and Lucasfilm. As such, the studio is quite often finding new ways to revisit its catalogue of notable IPs, and it looks like one such classic Disney movie could be getting a sequel over 30 years later.

This particular Disney movie was first released by their Buena Vista Pictures Distribution label in 1993. It was a massive success having earned $154.9 million worldwide with a $17 million budget. Due to its story, however, it wasn’t exactly the kind of movie that lent itself to a follow-up – at least not one that could be made immediately after.

Now, according to a new report – that has changed. The studio apparently has a direction in mind that they think makes a sequel a viable project. Of course, it has yet to be confirmed, but given the studio’s track record – they would no doubt be happy to revive this IP.

The 1993 film is none other than Cool Runnings, a sports comedy form director Jon Turteltaub and screenwriters Lynn Siefert, Tommy Swerdlow, and Michael Goldberg, based on a story by Siefert and Michael Ritchie. Additionally, the overall story is inspired by the Jamaican national bobsleigh team that debuted at the 1988 Winter Olympics, and it’s this unique setup that Disney is allegedly eyeing to recreate for a potential sequel.

Specifically, Daniel Richtman suggests that the Cool Runnings sequel would focus on an all-female bobsleigh team if greenlit. This would be a departure from the original which starred Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba, and John Candy. Though considering Disney often has an interest in creating diverse stories and introducing characters that feel inclusive for new audiences, it would not be a surprise.

As such, we’ll have to see if this Disney movie gets off the ground, but there could be potential in a Cool Runnings sequel which makes the concept promising. Of course, whether or not fans are interested in this particular take remains to be seen. For a studio that has greenlit a vast number of sequels, reboots, and remakes in recent years, it does seem like a real possibility.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the potential follow-up to Cool Runnings as we have them. Likewise, we’ll continue to report any further Disney news for fans in the coming future.