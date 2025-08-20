‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Rumor Reveals MCU Characters That Won’t Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be treating fans to the next major crossover event with Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. A number of major characters from several different Marvel continuities will be joining forces in the new sequel to face off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. While many characters are slated to return, however, a new Avengers: Doomsday rumor potentially reveals some fan-favorites that won’t be coming back.

One of the consequences of putting so many characters into a crossover event like an Avengers movie is that you will never have room to fit everyone. As such, some characters have to be left out, which often explains why these crossover events are usually made into two movies at a time. As for Avengers: Doomsday, which will be followed with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, we may know which characters are being left out this time around.

This was shared by insider Alex Perez via Cosmic Circus, who answered a question when asked about a very specific MCU superhero team and whether or not they’ll play a role in Doomsday:

“No Eternals in Avengers: Secret Wars, as far as I know,” Perez shared.

This may not be surprising given how the Eternals were received by fans and how their movie underperformed. However, with several plotlines still left unresolved from that film, fans are nevertheless eager to have some closure for the superhero team. It’s possible that could still happen sooner or later – but, by the sound of things, it won’t be with Avengers: Doomsday which is already jam-packed with the Avengers, Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four teams.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. The next Avengers movie will follow the next year with Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them.