One Of Netflix’s Biggest Movies Is Leaving The Streaming Platform

One of the highlights for the streaming era is that it makes major motion pictures extremely accessible and easy to find. Of course, the downside is that they can just as quickly become unavailable, and that will soon be the case for one of the biggest movies currently streaming on Netflix. As such, Netflix subscribers only have a short period of time before this movie ends up leaving the service.

It’s definitely one of the most disappointing aspects for users that depend on streaming to keep up with their favorite films and shows. As for this particular title, there are only a few days left to watch it, as it’s set to leave the streaming service on August 21. For those who want to give it a final revisit, or watch it for the first time while they have the opportunity, now would be the time.

As for the title itself, it’s been available for viewing since October 2024. With nearly a year on the streaming service, it’s easy to see why subscribers might have gotten used to it being available, especially as a go-to title when there was nothing else to pick from. Sadly, it looks like those users will now have to depend on a different kind of title when choosing a go-to movie.

The film leaving Netflix is none other than Kung Fu Panda 4, a major box office hit from 2024 produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. It grossed $547.7 million at the box office with a budget of only $85 million, proving that the Kung Fu Panda franchise is still a major brand. Of course, with Jack Black once again returning to voice the franchise’s protagonist Po, it’s no surprise that fans are still supportive of the title.

Ultimately, titles and licenses hopping from one platform to another has become a norm in today’s era, so we should likely still see Kung Fu Panda 4 available to stream elsewhere sooner or later. It’s mostly the users that only subscribe to Netflix, or have gotten used to finding the film on Netflix, that will have to worry about how they’ll get their Kung Fu Panda fix next.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming services including Netflix as we have them. For now, subscribers only have a few days left to check out Kung Fu Panda 4 before the major animated movie sequel ends up leaving and finds a home elsewhere.