Netflix Viewers Warning Each Other About “Disturbing” Series

Netflix tends to have a diverse content library with a little something for everyone. However, some Netflix viewers seem to be thrown off by one sci-fi series offered by the streamer. While the series has received praise from some viewers, others aren’t sure what to make of the story, even going so far as to call the content “disturbing.”

The series, which comes from David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, is the third streaming adaptation of a popular Chinese novel series. This particular variation, from the showrunners behind the HBO series Game of Thrones, marked their first new television series since that iconic fantasy show came to an end. And while fans are still waiting for the second and third seasons to come out, some tweets have resurfaced bringing attention back to their science-fiction endeavor.

The first season of the sci-fi series was released via Netflix in 2024. Just two months after its release, it was renewed for an additional two seasons, which have yet to be released at the time of this writing. Hopefully, however, fans will find just as much to enjoy as they did the first season – even if the subject matter is disturbing for some viewers.

Here are some of the reactions to the series which gained traction on the social media platform X:

3 Body Problem on Netflix was a fun and disturbing watch. I might have to jump into the books to know how this all ends. — Stein (@steinekin) March 26, 2024

The sequence where they slice and dice the entire ship in 3 Body Problem is absolutely brutal.

Also, Eiza Gonzalez is an absolute smoke show. pic.twitter.com/5lzmhKf6Tn — PopeHat ‘n Vestments Inc.⭐️ (@PontifHat) August 20, 2025

Many days I just go back to the 3 Body Problem TV show’s ending and rewatch it. Inspirational and banging music by Ramin Djawadi. Bugs. — Nakul (@naku1s) August 20, 2025

A year late getting into 3 Body Problem, but we’re here. Moral sci-fi conundrums aplenty, will be spiraling soon. — Cul-de-sac Black (@itsKingRaa) August 20, 2025

3 Body Problem makes me feel like a genius and an idiot at the same time — Vitty_vibes (@vittyviibes) July 31, 2025

The series, titled 3 Body Problem, is based on the Chinese novel series Remembrance of Earth’s Past by Liu Cixin. The first volume of this novel series was titled The Three-Body Problem and itself was named after a classical physics problem which revolved around Newton’s laws of motion and gravitation. This unique concept is felt throughout the series which revolves around an astrophysicist named Dr. Ye Wenjie played by Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the series 3 Body Problem and any other trending Netflix streaming titles as we have them. For now, subscribers can check out 3 Body Problem ahead of the eventual release dates of its second and third seasons.