Sydney Sweeney Drops Thong Bikini Photo During A Swim

Many internet users have become familiar with celebrity Sydney Sweeney and her recent involvement with American Eagle. While her collaboration with the brand has made Sweeney associated with jeans, there are plenty of instances where she goes without pants, and that happens to be the case with the viral thong bikini photo dropped by Sydney Sweeney on social media.

Sweeney has been receiving plenty of attention for the numerous headlines revolving around her and the surprising amount of viral marketing campaigns she’s been involved with. Earlier this year she surprised the internet with the launch of a limited line of Dr. Squatch soap made with her used bathwater.

The more recent American Eagle campaign, however, was more specifically criticized especially by viewers that felt as though it was a reference to eugenics given its slogan about Sweeney having “great jeans,” a play on words for having “genes.” It’s no surprise, then, that internet users of all kinds are looking through Sweeney’s social media presence where a rather stunning photo has resurfaced.

As you can see below, Sweeney shared both an incredible photo and video of herself going for a swim underwater. The clips feature Sweeney posing seductively under the water with nothing but a revealing bikini covering her body. The fit worn by Sydney Sweeney includes a thong bottom that’s quite the change of pace from her recent imagery in jeans:

It goes to show that Sweeney has a true talent for going viral online, and furthermore, an impressive amount of fans that have so far given the post more than 4 million likes at the time of this writing. With a career that includes film, television, and multiple commercial campaigns – it’ll be exciting to see where Sweeney goes next even with the occasional backlash against her.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more updates regarding Sydney Sweeney, her divisive career, and any trending social media posts surrounding the superstar as we have them.