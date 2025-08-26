Netflix Series Returning For Unexpected Second Season

Although Netflix users have often been disappointed that the streaming platform cancels so many of its shows, there are the occasions where the opposite is true. Now fans of one particular series will be ecstatic to know that it will be returning for a second season as confirmed by Netflix.

The first season of the series was quite popular for the platform, and as such, it makes sense that the streamer decided to renew it for an additional season.

While this isn’t always the case, it looks like the numbers were good enough when paired with the cost of the series to greenlight it for additional episodes.

It’s the kind of middle ground that makes sense for a network, where steady performance and manageable costs outweigh the need for big risks.

As shared via Variety:

“Netflix has renewed ‘Dept. Q‘ for a second season.”

The series is based on the Jussi Adler-Olsen novel titled Department Q. The series is written and directed by Scott Frank, who serves as an executive producer alongside Rob Bullock via Left Bank Pictures and Charlotte Moore. Likewise, Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin oversee the series for Netflix as executives, and they shared the following statement regarding the return of Matthew Goode’s Carl Morck:

“We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at ‘Dept. Q,’” Qureshi and Manda Levin said in a statement. “Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2…. Edinburgh, we’re back.”

Bullock adds:

“So, we are going downstairs to ‘Dept. Q for a second season.’ We at Left Bank Pictures nervously await what Scott has in store for his alter-ego Carl Morck, and the other enabling members of team do-lally,” Bullock shared. “We salute Netflix’s courage to let them loose once again.”

Frank’s statement thanked everyone behind the series including the cast, crew, and Netflix:

“I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly,” Frank said.

Additionally, star Matthew Goode emphasized his excitement to read the screenplay for the Netflix series’ second season:

“I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines,” Goode said. “We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”

Hopefully we’ll have more details regarding this new season soon, but it’s exciting for fans that were already invested in the show to know that more episodes are coming. Similarly, this is a good incentive for newcomers to check out the story too in case they want to tune in when the new season drops.