‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Reportedly Had “Heated” Set Confrontation

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s next Avengers movie is currently in production. While fans are excited that the film is finally shooting, it looks like things might not have been so pleasant on set. In fact, a rumor suggests that Avengers: Doomsday actually had a rather “heated” set confrontation.

The production for the ambitious crossover event was no doubt always going to be a stressful experience. Especially with pressure to live up to Avengers: Endgame and the need to perform better than many other MCU titles being released in recent years.

Now, according to insider John Rocha via YouTube, a confrontation occurred on set between some of the film’s cast members. While it wasn’t Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds, Rocha did add some additional details to the alleged situation. It seems as though a verbal confrontation went down after one actor made their co-star upset with some kind of comment.

Rocha insists that the “aggrieved party” was justified with their reaction, even if the specific comments haven’t been revealed. Apparently Marvel even offered to have the actor’s role rewritten to have their own subplot in the film. After learning how much it would cost, however, he declined and the two parties worked things out.

While Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t involved with this particular confrontation, Rocha did offer some insight regarding the Iron Man actor’s own issues working on the film, where he’ll now be playing Doctor Doom. Apparently he was originally working outside of the costume and had a CGI mask added, but after becoming frustrating doing voiceover work for a stand-in actor, he decided there should be reshoots with himself in the costume. Rocha suggested that Disney CEO Bob Iger agreed and also that Downey “shadow-directed” some of his own scenes, even going so far as to rewrite some of them.

The alleged production issues and set confrontations for Avengers: Doomsday certainly sounds fascinating, especially considering the troubled development that preceded it. For now, it’s likely we’ll have plenty of other surprising details coming our way up until the film’s release – and then even more information will probably surface. Hopefully the end product will be something the fans can enjoy, however, especially following in the footsteps of Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe project as we have them.