Snoop Dogg Calls Out Kids’ Movies For LGBTQ Representation

As one of the most iconic celebrities around, Snoop Dogg possesses a platform where any statement he makes could go viral. This is exactly what happened during one of his latest interviews, while speaking on Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s podcast where the 53-year-old rapper, famously known as Snoop Dogg, made some divisive statements regarding LGBTQ representation in kids’ movies.

According to Snoop, who discussed one of his experiences on the matter on August 20, he once took his grandson to see the 2022 movie Lightyear. The animated spin-off of Pixar’s beloved Toy Story franchise failed to see the same level of success, for a number of reasons, though Snoop instead referenced the film’s lesbian couple that happen to have a child together.

According to Snoop, as shared on the podcast titled “It’s Giving,” the two women having their own child was something which his grandson asked him about. He recalled the memory as follows:

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

He continued to share his reaction to his grandson’s question:

“Oh sh*t, I didn’t come in for this sh*t,” he added. “I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Snoop further reiterated his grandson’s line of questioning:

“They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?” Snoop’s grandson asked.

“So it’s like, f**k me, I’m like scared to go to the movies,” Snoop concluded. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh*t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He further explained that he just isn’t prepared to answer those types of questions for children:

“It threw me for a loop,” Snoop added. “I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.’”

Naturally, his comments stirred up listeners, and many felt as though Snoop was being homophobic and ignorant regarding his feelings. They even offered him an answer to give his grandson – which would simply be to say “adoption.”

Nevertheless, there are others who agree with Snoop Dogg and his opinions about LGBTQ representation in kids’ films, and simply don’t want to have those types of conversations when taking their children to see a film like Lightyear.