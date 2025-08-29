Paramount Plus Cancels Series After One Season

Paramount Plus subscribers are bound to be disappointed by the latest announcement from the streaming platform. While one of their latest shows has been well-received by audiences, and even received a renewal for a second season, Paramount Plus ultimately made the decision to cancel the series after releasing only its first season.

Interestingly, this is a unique situation, as the series is part of an overall franchise that is still being expanded upon. As for this particular iteration, however, it looks like the platform decided it was not worth continuing.

This is likely due to their plan to continue the franchise in a much different direction, as this series was a prequel and they seem to have opted to focus their resources on potentially developing the next iteration of their sequel series instead.

This is what Variety shared regarding the Paramount Plus series:

“A Season 2 renewal announcement went out in April,” Variety reminds, “but sources say the series has in fact been on hiatus and no plans to shoot a second season had moved forward and no production dates were scheduled.”

“‘Dexter: Original Sin‘ is not returning for Season 2 after all,” the outlet reveals.

The series served as a prequel to the hit show Dexter which starred Michael C. Hall as the titular character, a serial killer that feeds their dark desires by murdering other killers. It’s a premise that absolutely opened itself to being explored with a prequel series. Nevertheless, Variety claims that a writers room is being prepared for a new second of the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection, so that could still give fans something to look forward to.

Ultimately, it looks like we’ll have to look ahead when it comes to the Dexter franchise rather than into the past. Hopefully, however, fans will get what they’ve been wanting when it comes to the next chapter of the long-running serial killer property. Especially with Michael C. Hall once again returning to portray the titular character.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Dexter franchise and any other potential plans Paramount might have for the property as we have them. While it’s disappointing to see Dexter: Original Sin come to a premature end, there is still the possibility of many other stories coming our way in the future.