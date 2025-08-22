Marvel Leak Reveals When Tom Holland Is Likely Done As Spider-Man

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s leading characters, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, first made his MCU debut in the movie Captain America: Civil War. Since his appearance in that film, however, Holland has proven himself to be one of the most popular parts of the franchise, having appeared in three solo Spider-Man films with a fourth on the way and several roles in the Avengers series. Now, however, a new leak may reveal when Tom Holland will finish playing the part of Spider-Man.

Obviously there are fans that would love to see Holland play the role for as long as possible. As previous live-action adaptations have proven, however, there seems to always be a new actor just around the corner. Likewise, the MCU has started to replace some of their original Avengers characters with newcomers, much like the passing of the torch storylines we’ve seen take place in the comics over the years.

Now, as shared via Marvel insider Alex Perez via Cosmic Circus, he has reportedly answered when Tom Holland could finally hang up the iconic Spider-Man mask – allowing someone else to eventually take the mantle. While Holland’s participation in the series could soon come to an end, Perez does suggest there could be a few more films on the way. Here’s what they shared:

“I might see this as his last trilogy, to be honest,” Perez answered.

Perez also commented on the possibility of Tom Holland appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, a film which he has not yet been announced for, though Perez doubts there will be many more casting announcements made following the initial jam-packed announcement:

“I could see them doing a casting update before the end of the year, but I really wouldn’t expect any big surprises outside maybe 1 or 2 I’ve heard being brought in for Avengers: Doomsday, since it’s mainly just heroes from Earth-616 that have already been rumored before, like Peter Parker, Stephen Strange, Clea, Monica Rambeau, Bruce Banner, Tatiana Maslany, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Cassie Lang, Love, Hope Van Dyne, Okoye, Team Loki, Deadpool, Wolverine, etc.”

As such, we’ll have to see what happens moving forward. It makes sense that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be the start of a new trilogy, and it similarly makes sense that Tom Holland could be absent from Avengers: Doomsday before returning for Avengers: Secret Wars. Or, at the very least, he may only have a smaller role or cameo in Doomsday.

Fans can stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding actor Tom Holland and his participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them. For now, his next appearance will occur in Spider-Man: Brand New Day when the film hits theaters on July 31, 2026.