Disney Cancels Live-Action Remake Of Classic Movie

Disney has been gradually remaking titles from their iconic library into live-action adaptations. The studio, which gained notoriety in its earliest years for innovative animated movies, has since become a more diverse production and distribution giant, though these remakes have given Disney a way to stay close to its roots. Now, however, Disney has made the decision to cancel an upcoming live-action remake for one of their classic animated films.

Interestingly, this announcement comes at a time when Disney had two very different results regarding their live-action endeavors. The adaptation of Snow White, based on one of their most iconic and successful animated works, was a complete flop at the box office. On the other hand, Lilo & Stitch which adapts one of their more recent animated films, was a massive success on all fronts.

With two distinct results, it seems as though live-action remakes aren’t the surefire success for Disney as they once were, and now the studio has cold feet about one title in particular. As shared via THR:

“Disney is not moving forward with Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s live-action adaptation of The Aristocats.”

This remake of The Aristocats was first announced in 2023, based on the movie from 1970, which had many classic Disney fans excited to see how it would turn out. While an exact reason for the cancellation was not given, one can assume the aforementioned box office failure of Snow White played a role.

Similarly, THR notes that Ahmir Thompson already suggested the project was being scrapped, having shared the following information on Score: The Podcast last month:

“By the third time, I was just like, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant for me,” Thompson shared, referring to a few “administration shuffle[s]” that Disney underwent. Clearly there’s a lot going on behind-the-scenes at Disney, and while the studio is happily moving forward with a Lilo & Stitch sequel, it seems less likely that their other animated titles will continue to receive the remake treatment.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Disney updates as we have them, including whether or not The Aristocats someday gets off the ground again. As for now, however, it looks like fans will still have the original film to enjoy.