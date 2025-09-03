Disney Settles Lawsuit Over Controversial Disney Plus Series

Disney Plus has become home to most of Disney’s subsidiaries and IPs, including Star Wars, Marvel, and anything else owned by the studio. While they’ve mostly been able to release new shows and films on the streaming platform without issue, however, that changed with a lawsuit that surfaced following the release of a new Disney Plus series earlier this year.

The lawsuit definitely did not offer a good look for the series, though Disney has now apparently settled the lawsuit regarding the animated Disney Plus offering. Interestingly, it appears as though Disney was being accused of trademark infringement during the production of the series and the merchandise related to it.

These issues were summarized by KGW, and the outlet also shared details regarding the settlement. Here’s what was shared:

“The Portland Pickles, in a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of Oregon on May 7, accused Disney (NYSE: DIS) of trademark infringement in the animated series ‘Win or Lose‘ on the entertainment conglomerate’s streaming service, Disney+.”

It seems as though Disney’s Win or Lose, Pixar’s first original Disney Plus animated series, utilized designs that were too similar to the mascot of the Portland Pickles. These designs eventually found their way into retailers including Walmart and Target. Now, after having sued Disney as a result, they will have settled after three months of legal turmoil.

With that said, specific details regarding the settlement including terms or dollar amounts were not revealed. Though it’s been said that the settlement details are set to be finalized within 30 days of this news. It looks like Disney is simply eager to move forward with Win or Lose even with allegations of trademark infringement just so everyone can get back on track.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Disney Plus as we have them, including the future of Win or Lose on the streaming platform.