Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Actor Dwayne Johnson, similar to other action stars in the last few decades like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, has an instantly recognizable appearance. However, the Hollywood icon is quite unrecognizable after a recent physical transformation. As you can see below, fans agree that Dwayne Johnson looks totally different following his weight loss.

The actor underwent the physical changes to better fit his role in The Smashing Machine where he portrays real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr. To better fit the part, Johnson lost as much as 60 pounds, and it shows. Fans quickly took to social media where they discussed the actor’s physical transformation and just how different he looks as a result.

Here are some of the tweets made by fans who discussed Dwayne Johnson following his unexpected weight loss transformation:

2021 alt season 2025 alt season pic.twitter.com/gFIPRCoHRv — naiive (@naiivememe) September 2, 2025

I first saw the previews & thought wow, finally an unknown big guy (reminiscent of Sly Stallone in the first Rocky) to be the lead in a picture. Little did I know it was an unrecognizable Dwayne Johnson. Ironic how “Smashing Stone” may earn the Rock an Oscar. (no pun-intended). — hoopstah (@hooperstarium) September 2, 2025

Hollywood icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has fans doing a double take his latest video shows him almost unrecognizable, having shed much of his signature muscle. Once the symbol of Hollywood strength his new look has viewers stunned.pic.twitter.com/0zx0ZKoMZI — The Age Of Genz (@TheAgeOfGenZ) September 1, 2025

Omggg I totally forgot but have you guys seen how Dwayne Johnson looks in his new ufc movie coming up I swear I looked at this person and said why does he sound like the rock And then noticed it was him he looks completely unrecognizable It’s crazy god job to the makeup… pic.twitter.com/GE7S7qhzUM — . (@dripbrian) June 30, 2025

Overall, social media users are impressed by Johnson’s dedication to the role and his ability to completely change his physical appearance for the part. It’s rare to see Johnson change his look for a movie role, and for The Smashing Machine, he definitely went the extra mile. It’s an exciting time not only for fans looking forward to the film but where this could take Johnson’s acting career in the coming years. Especially now that he’s proven himself as an actor that’s willing to truly change himself for a part.

The Smashing Machine was both written and directed by Benny Safdie. In addition to Johnson, the cast of the film includes Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fans will be able to see Dwayne Johnson and his incredible transformation on the big screen when he stars as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit theaters in just a few months on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated biographical film as we have them.