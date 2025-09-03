New Release Becomes Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever

An unexpected Netflix release has managed to become the most-watched Netflix movie ever. The title surpassed the previous most-watched Netflix movie, Red Notice, which was released in 2021. Interestingly, this is a very different type of movie, being both animated and a musical.

Nevertheless, the unique genres of the film seem to have given it a boost with audiences. In addition to performing so well on Netflix that it’s become the platform’s most-watched movie ever, it did well enough to receive a theatrical release as well.

At the time of this writing, it’s already earned $19.2 million at the box office. The film’s initial performance (released on June 20th) was recorded as having garnered 80,000,000 views in four weeks. With those numbers in mind, that’s actually not the record that the film beat to become the most-watched Netflix movie, as it earned that title after receiving more than 236,000,000 views.

This is an impressive record for the title which is none other than KPop Demon Hunters, a brand-new animated fantasy musical produced by Sony Pictures Animation. To add to its popularity, the film has been receiving widespread critical acclaim, so it’s clear that Netflix has a major winner on its hands.

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans directed the film from a screenplay by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. The cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

The plot revolves around a K-pop girl group called Huntr/x who also work as demon hunters. They seem to have met their match, however, when a rival boy band called the Saja Boys appears – and it turns out that they are actually demons.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming platforms like Netflix as we have them. For now, fans can check out KPop Demon Hunters either on Netflix or in theaters. At this rate, it definitely sounds like a must-see watch for anyone eager to see the latest hit or a very unique type of animated film.