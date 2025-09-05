Marvel MCU Return May Have Been Spoiled For ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Some Marvel characters are more expected than others to make a return for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. After all, with so many characters to include, it makes sense that some would have to be left out. Surprisingly, however, one majorly unexpected Marvel character has been rumored to make their MCU return in Avengers: Doomsday.

It’s been unclear what exactly this character’s future in the MCU would be. Especially because they had the difficult disadvantage of being introduced in a Disney Plus series rather than a feature film.

As noted in a popular theory online, however, this character’s future could be an integral piece of the upcoming Avengers sequel.

The rumor started gathering momentum with the following tweet from the Comic Con Liverpool social media page:

Tatiana Maslany played She-Hulk in the Disney Plus series of the same name. As such, with scheduling conflicts seemingly interfering with her planned appearance in Liverpool, many fans believe Avengers: Doomsday has something to do with it. Of course, Maslany has other projects in the works, but with Doomsday gearing up to begin production the rumor does make sense.

In fact, as shared via CBM, they claim to have done some digging into the rumor. According to the outlet, not only do they believe Maslany is working on Avengers: Doomsday this summer, but that her role is said to be “fairly significant in the film.” While this should be taken with a grain of salt until it’s fully confirmed, it would make sense that Marvel Studios would want to keep using this major character they just introduced for a return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ultimately we’ll have to see what happens with the project. Many details are being kept under wraps, and while there have been plenty of leaks and rumors, it’s hard to determine what’s truly accurate. In fact, Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk character was already pictured in alleged concept art from Avengers: Doomsday that the Russo Brothers have since debunked. Of course that could still mean she’s in the film either way.

Avengers: Doomsday will be hitting theaters May 1, 2026.