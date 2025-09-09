Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After One Season

Netflix once again has subscribers surprised by a new decision. The streaming giant made the announcement that it will be canceling a fan-favorite series after releasing just one season. The news is surprising – as the Netflix series seemed to be performing quite well following the release of its first and last season in June.

Of course, Netflix has a variety of factors that it considers when canceling or renewing a series. Popularity is obviously a very important factor, and one this series had plenty of after spending five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 list for English-language series.

Despite how popular the show initially was, however, it seems as though other factors weren’t enough for the platform to justify investing in another season.

One of the factors against the series, according to Deadline, is that Netflix allegedly “didn’t feel that the viewership and the completion rate were high enough to secure a renewal.” It’s certainly unfortunate that fans of the series will have to accept that there won’t be a second season.

“Netflix will not be proceeding with a second season of Kevin Williamson’s crime drama series The Waterfront.” The outlet adds that “Williamson has told the cast about the streamer’s decision, and crew members also have been informed that there would be no Season 2.”

There are plenty of ways that The Waterfront could have continued. This definitely shows yet another example of the streaming industry and just how competitive it can be for different projects or platforms. It’s become all too easy for a series to be canceled.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming services and which shows have been canceled or renewed. While The Waterfront won’t be returning for a second season, fans can still enjoy the first season of the fan-favorite series on Netflix.