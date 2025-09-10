‘The Conjuring’ House Is Now Officially For Sale

We’re entering an exciting time for fans of the hit 2013 horror movie The Conjuring. There was not only the new release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, the latest horror film in the series, but the upcoming Halloween season is perfect to revisit all of the franchise’s fan-favorite movies. Now, to add another layer to the fun, it looks like the real-life house that inspired The Conjuring is officially for sale.

Of course, it’s not the first time this farmhouse located in Burrillville, Rhode Island has been listed for sale. It is, however, the most recent listing in several years. Interestingly enough, this sale is also being made into a Halloween season event. The following was confirmed by the Newport Buzz:

“In a twist fit for the big screen, the sale is set for Halloween morning, Oct 31, at 11 a.m.”

As such, whoever chooses to buy this legendary farmhouse, will be able to do so on Halloween. Now that’s some great publicity and an exciting way to put the house on the market. For those unfamiliar with the house’s history outside of the alleged events that inspired The Conjuring, the location was last purchased by Jacqueline Nuñez in 2022 for a total of $1.5 million.

The farmhouse that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ will be up for auction on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/muMD5eMo9p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 9, 2025

After their purchase of the spot, it was turned into a destination for fans of the films and the supernatural, allowing them ghost tours and offers to stay overnight. However, the endeavors weren’t all successful, and financial issues along with legal issues eventually followed. As such, this house is being sold in a mortgagee’s foreclosure auction.

It’ll be exciting to see who ends up with the house and what they ultimately choose to do with the location. Obviously there’s a lot of potential in continuing the tourist attraction aspect – especially with the movie franchise seemingly just as popular as ever with the recent success of The Conjuring: Last Rites. Of course, we’ll just have to see what the future holds.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this sale for the Conjuring house as we have them. In the meantime, it looks like we’ll know more once Halloween comes around and the house is officially listed.