First Look At Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Leaks Online

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s next big bad following Thanos and the short-lived Kang the Conqueror arc is a rather familiar face. Robert Downey Jr. is notably returning to the franchise, albeit not as Iron Man, but Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom. Fans have been eager to see how he’ll appear as the character, and as you can see below, the first look at his role as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday has been leaked online.

Robert Downey Jr. can be traced throughout the MCU’s history, having played the lead in the franchise’s first superhero movie, Iron Man. His appearance in the 2008 blockbuster changed history and he quickly became a recurring part of the MCU’s earlier Avengers arcs. This culminated in his appearance for Avengers: Endgame where he sacrificed himself to destroy Thanos, the biggest villain the team had faced up to that point.

Now with the ongoing Multiverse Saga, however, things have gotten much more complicated. The stakes have seemingly been raised with entire universes being pruned out of existence – and it’s led up to the next two Avengers movies. The first of these films, Avengers: Doomsday, sees Doctor Doom go up against several superhero teams including the Avengers, the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

Now, as you can see below, a promotional standee for Avengers: Doomsday seems to reveal what Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will look like as he goes up against these various teams in the new Avengers crossover movie event:

Full look at Doctor Doom’s armor in a promotional standee for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/JUdilPVEEJ — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 12, 2025

It’s definitely a look that resembles the character’s comic book counterparts, and one that should be a hit with fans, though it remains to be seen how Robert Downey Jr.‘s performance is received. There will certainly be a change in tone having him portray one of the franchise’s biggest villains following his role as one of its biggest heroes – but that’s what makes Avengers: Doomsday such an interesting prospect.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated endeavor as we have them.