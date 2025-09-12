Sydney Sweeney Transforms Herself In New ‘Christy’ Trailer

Sydney Sweeney is seemingly always making headlines for one reason or another, and for this latest round of news, fans are surprised to see her unexpected transformation as Christy Martin in the upcoming film Christy. The new trailer shared below depicts Sydney Sweeney as the former professional boxer – and her appearance is shocking.

As you can see in the footage below, Sweeney is not fully sporting her traditional looks that have so far defined most of her career, both in television and on the big screen. In fact, these traditional looks sparked controversy when she participated in an ad campaign for American Eagle promoting her “great jeans.”

This time, however, fans can see Sweeney change her appearance. It’s always exciting when a Hollywood star is willing to go the distance for a specific role, and this time Sweeney is showing she has what it takes. At a time when fans and social media users are consistently talking about the star of the HBO series Euphoria, feature film Madame Web, and upcoming reboot Barbarella, it looks like a good time to drop this particular film and its trailer.

Here’s the new trailer for Christy:

David Michôd directed the film from a screenplay Mirrah Foulkes wrote with Michôd. In addition to Sweeney, the cast of the film also includes Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, Tony Cavalero, Bill Kelly, and Bryan Hibbard.

For those unfamiliar, not only is Christy Martin a former professional boxer, but she led quite an incredible life – leading to her husband’s attempt to murder her in 2010. The film will tackle these events with Sweeney portraying Martin at these various stages in her life.

The new film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Christy and its star, Sydney Sweeney, as we have them. For now, this looks like an interesting new addition to Sweeney’s filmography, especially when comparing with her previous roles.