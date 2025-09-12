‘The Conjuring’ Franchise To Continue With New TV Series

It’s been a long time coming for fans of the popular horror franchise – but it’s finally been confirmed that The Conjuring brand will receive an official new TV series. The popular horror property, which started with The Conjuring in 2013, quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. It launched sequels, spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun, and now this new HBO Max TV series.

This news was shared by Variety, and while word of a Conjuring series has surfaced in the past, the outlet confirms that things are very seriously moving ahead. There’s no doubt that the worldwide box office success of The Conjuring: Last Rites had something to do with the fast-track for this project, proving that there’s still a high demand for content set in this paranormal universe.

Here’s what the outlet shared:

“Nancy Won has boarded the project to serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. In addition, both Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires are attached to write on the series.”

At this time, they’ve also noted that HBO Max has declined to comment, but we should hear more soon if the series is moving this far ahead. Talks of the series go back several years, so it’s about time they start making headway, but we’ll have to see what those involved have in mind for the property.

In addition to those mentioned, the series will also feature Peter Safran as an executive producer and James Wan‘s Atomic Monster producing the series. Warner Bros. Television will act as the studio behind the project. At the time of this writing, The Conjuring: Last Rites has grossed more than $200 million, so let’s hope that this TV show will keep the momentum going.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Conjuring franchise including this new project as we have them. It should only be a matter of time before more information is shared.