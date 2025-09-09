HBO Max Quietly Removes Beloved Series From Streaming Service

While it’s expected that streaming services will let go of certain titles as the result of licensing and rights, sometimes it can happen at a disappointing time. This is the case with one of the latest beloved series to be quietly removed by HBO Max, something that stings especially bad knowing that the Halloween season is just around the corner.

Fortunately, this series isn’t completely erased, as it’s still available on at least one other streaming platform – and for free. But for HBO Max subscribers who became accustomed to viewing this beloved series whenever they pleased, it certainly has become an inconvenience and one that couldn’t come at a worse time.

In fact, as you can see below, fans are already complaining on social media platforms including X regarding the removal of the show:

HBO max hates cartoons so much first the Cartoon Network shows are removed, then the Scooby Doo shows and now all boomerang shows. That app can go to hell. — Dennis Johnson (@denniskelvinjo) September 2, 2025

HBO Max took off Scooby Doo… 😐😒. We could’ve just had the boomerang app without y’all buying them out smh got all the shit just to remove it — Ble The PT Bae 🩺🩼🇭🇹 (@Fatal116) September 7, 2025

HBO Max just got downgraded in my house cause the Scooby Doo shows have all left.

But don’t worry the champion of all children Tubi has the Scooby Doo shows — Jim Rot Video (@JimRotVideo) September 1, 2025

This particular series that’s been quietly removed from HBO Max is none other than Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? the 1969 animated series that introduced the titular talking dog and his friends, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma who travel around looking for mysteries. The classic series is often credited with inspiring much of the animated world and horror genre projects that followed, and furthermore, it’s created a long-lasting franchise loaded with follow-up shows, movies, video games, and merchandise.

Additionally, as mentioned, fans still have one opportunity to stream the series if they don’t want to rely on physical media. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? is currently available for free on Tubi. As such, viewers will have to settle for the occasional run of advertisements, but at least it’s one way to easily find the series this year just in time for Halloween.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding HBO Max as we have them. It’s certainly disappointing to see Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? removed when it would have been great for the Halloween season, but at least there are other alternatives for watching the iconic show this time of year.