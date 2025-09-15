Stephen King’s Most Popular Horror Movie Now Streaming On HBO Max

The legendary works of author Stephen King have inspired quite a few incredible films and shows over the decades. The first of which, Carrie, quickly became a cinematic sensation. Of course, that was only the beginning for a trend that continues to this day, and now the most popular movie of these Stephen King adaptations is now available for streaming on HBO Max.

Many horror fans might associate the most successful adaptations of the Salem’s Lot author’s works to have been released in the 1980s or 1990s. While that might’ve once been the case, the most popular Stephen King horror movie was released much later, and it continues to be a modern-day classic in all of the best ways. With merchandise, critical acclaim, and massive box office success, it has outperformed all of the other adaptations of his works.

Interestingly, not only is this particular film available on HBO Max, but the 2017 Stephen King adaptation has been added to their library at just the right time. Fans will want to revisit the film, and even its 2019 sequel, because there may be more to the story after all. Unlike many King adaptations that tend to exist as stand-alone stories, with few exceptions like the Children of the Corn IP, this film will receive a brand-new television expansion this year.

The film is none other than 2017’s IT, often titled IT: Chapter One, the cinematic adaptation for King’s novel of the same name from director Andy Muschietti. The first portion of King’s novel was adapted for this particular film, while the second portion was adapted as IT: Chapter Two. Now both of these IT films are available on HBO Max ahead of the release of IT: Welcome to Derry, a new television series that will serve as a prequel to the successful blockbuster movies.

The first of these films, both of which star Bill Skarsgård as the alien shapeshifter commonly depicted as Pennywise the Clown, earned $701.8 million at the worldwide box office with a mere budget ranging between just $35 to $40 million. With numbers like that it’s no surprise the studio went ahead with not only a sequel but the new television adaptation that will take viewers into the past of the film’s setting and its titular antagonist.

Fans can stream both of the IT films now via HBO Max, while IT: Welcome to Derry drops next month on October 26, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Stephen King and any other trending titles based on his works as we have them.