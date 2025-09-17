‘Anaconda’ Reboot Gets First Trailer With Paul Rudd And Jack Black

It’s taken a few decades, but the 1997 creature feature movie Anaconda is officially getting a remake, though in a way you might not expect. Paul Rudd and Jack Black are starring in the new film which takes a meta approach to the material. As fans can see below, the new Anaconda trailer is something of a horror comedy.

Interestingly, Rudd and Black are playing best friends and Anaconda happens to be their favorite movie. In an effort to remake the film, they end up against a real anaconda. Humor and terror then collide in this very different albeit similar interpretation of the original ’97 film.

Here’s the official trailer for Anaconda:

It’s definitely not something that fans of the original film or its follow-ups would have expected. However, given the current state of the franchise prior to this project, it’s not surprising that the studio would be open to exploring a satire of sorts. After all, films like Scream proved that satirizing classic slasher films could have a rejuvenating effect, and it looks like the batch of horror movies from the 90s could be next to receive the treatment.

The Sony film was written and directed by Tom Gormican who previously helmed another meta movie, The Unearable Weight of Massive Talent. Now we’ll see how Gormican takes on the Anaconda IP following a string of straight-to-video sequels and a crossover with the Lake Placid franchise.

In addition to Rudd and Black, the cast of the film also includes Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Selton Mello, Ione Skye, and Daniel Melchior.

Anaconda is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2025. Fans can stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the surprising new take on 1997’s Anaconda as we have them. In the meantime, this newly-released Anaconda trailer certainly serves up an unexpected, humorous, and at times intense look at the new film.