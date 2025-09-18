Amazon Prime Video Series Called A “Must-See” Binge By Viewers

Amazon Prime Video subscribers have been viewing a series on the platform that’s been described as “must-see” by fans. It’s always exciting when a new series resonates with viewers, especially in a time when distributors rely on existing IPs, but this is one Amazon Prime Video show that’s original and unique enough to connect with viewers regardless.

This series first premiered on the streaming platform in 2019. It was later followed up with a second season in 2022. Now, in the same amount of time with three years having passed, fans are rediscovering the series and praising the show on social media. For subscribers that haven’t seen the show or may want to revisit it, now sounds like the perfect time.

Here are some of the responses that the critically-acclaimed Prime Video show has received via social media platform X:

The excellent Amazon series Undone uses the process! — Eddie from NYC (@Eddie_NYC) January 31, 2025

One thing I loved about it was the animation style, which prompts me to ask: have you seen the series Undone on Amazon Prime? It’s similarly animated, and is just superb science fiction.https://t.co/a4luSwJqBE — (((grinninfoole))) (@grinninfoole) June 2, 2024

Just started watching Undone on #AmazonVideo. it’s such a beautifully imaginative series & the lead characters are Latina I wish Amazon would have marketed this better because we want 2 see Latino characters as normal folks in extraordinary situations that doesnt feel pandering pic.twitter.com/iH6xyzfJqw — Barney Santos 🇺🇸🇸🇻 (@BarneySantos) May 16, 2024

The series, titled Undone, is an animated show created by Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Rosa Salazar stars in the series as Alma Winograd-Diaz, a character that begins to develop a unique connection with time following a car crash. This connection results in an ability where Alma can both manipulate time as well as travel through it.

Each of the show’s two seasons consist of eight episodes, and in addition to Salazar, the cast of the series includes Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddharth Dhananjay, Daveed Diggs, and Bob Odenkirk with a wide variety of other stars involved.

The series is rated just as highly elsewhere, with Rotten Tomatoes for example giving Untold a 97% rating on the Tomatometer and a 91% rating on the Popcornmeter. Hopefully the series will continue to connect with viewers in the coming years. As for now, Amazon Prime subscribers can check out the series Undone via Prime Video. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest shows trending on streaming platforms like Prime Video as we have them.