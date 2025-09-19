Marvel Studios Cancels Sequel To MCU Movie

Fans often expect good news when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, with the resources at their disposal, fans have been treated to countless adaptations across film and television. While anything seems possible, however, it looks like some things just aren’t going to happen. In this case, Marvel Studios seems to have canceled a sequel to a major MCU movie.

This was confirmed by none other than Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in a recent interview. Feige, who has been instrumental in shaping the Marvel Cinematic Universe and overseeing its diverse selection of projects, has confirmed that this sequel is off the table. While that may be disappointing for fans, especially those hoping to see this particular storyline directly continued, it looks like not all hope is lost.

Kevin Feige explained that while a direct sequel to this MCU movie isn’t in the works, there are other plans regarding the film’s story and setups, and they will be addressed in other MCU properties. This strategy has worked with other MCU characters that didn’t perform well enough to get their own sequels, or simply can’t because of rights issues, and it looks like Feige will be repeating this technique.

Here’s what he shared via Inlet:

“There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2,” before adding. “There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean.”

For those paying attention to the expanding MCU, he’s referring to Captain America: New World Order, which was the first major Marvel Studios feature to fully address the events we saw in Eternals. Now that the film has officially played a role in influencing the MCU, we can hopefully see other storylines picked up in other projects, though it remains to be seen what Feige has planned.

As for now, Marvel Studios still has quite a few films and shows planned for both other follow-ups or completely original projects, so we should be seeing some other Eternals references no doubt in the future. Fans can stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the MCU and any potential ties to Eternals as we have them.