Netflix Viewers Rediscover Classic Horror Movie Over 30 Years After Release

Netflix subscribers tend to gravitate towards newer releases when it comes to the massive streaming platform. However, one classic horror movie has been making rounds as subscribers rediscover the title. Now, more than three decades after its initial release, this monumental horror movie is proving it’s just as relevant as ever via Netflix.

It’s only been a few days since the title first dropped on Netflix at the beginning of September, but it has already been blowing up on the platform’s charts. This title has always been a popular one with movie fans – but it’s recent Netflix drop has given even more viewers the opportunity to check out the film and see why it’s been remembered so fondly for decades.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the film not only has an incredible cast, but the director is one of Hollywood‘s greatest as well. The filmmaker teamed up with his all-star cast to produce an adaptation of one of literature’s greatest novels, also proving that the story it’s based on is likewise just as brilliant as ever.

This horror movie currently streaming on Netflix is none other than Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 adaptation of the 1897 novel written by Stoker. It’s a beautifully made horror movie and often considered one of, if not the greatest adaptation of the classic horror story.

In addition to Coppola as the film’s director, the cast includes Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Gary Oldman as the titular Dracula. It’s an impressive lineup that really sells the story as both a horror movie and gothic romance.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on Netflix, especially now with the Halloween season approaching. There are bound to be plenty of other hit horror movies available to stream on Netflix and other platforms. As for now, subscribers can check out Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula adaptation via Netflix for themselves.