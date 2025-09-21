Disney Cancels Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Series

Disney’s plans have been confirmed, and unfortunately for fans of one fan-favorite series, it looks like they’ll be cancelling a highly-anticipated spin-off. The cancellation was confirmed by one of the show’s stars, who would have reprised their role from the series to lead the Disney spin-off.

Interestingly, the series was at one point a priority for the Disney Channel, and they even shot a pilot. While things were looking good, especially for fans hoping to see the legacy continue that this spin-off was tied to, it looks like disappointment will follow instead.

As many have recently pointed out, there’s a large legacy that Disney had the opportunity to continue, but it looks like they’ll be giving the property a rest. Hopefully one day, however, they’ll be able to get a new project off the ground. In the meantime, fans are left to reflect on what made the series so special and wonder what might have been if Disney had chosen to build on that foundation.

The series, titled Alice in The Palace, would have revolved around the titular character from Raven’s Home. Raven-Symoné would have produced the spin-off which saw Mykal-Michelle Harris’ character Alice as she returns to England. There, she reunites with Duchess Clementine, a character also portrayed by Harris. The two switch places and thus the series would have stemmed from their attempts to change lives.

As shared on social media, however, Harris now confirms that the spin-off to the series Raven’s Home is no longer moving forward at Disney:

“Everyone has been asking soooo…I want to say thank you so very much to EVERY SINGLE PERSON who worked on my very own pilot that I not only played the titular character on… but also played opposite myself as another character (Alice and Clementine) AND was a PRODUCER on. It was for sure a dream come true to make ‘Alice in the Palace.’ Ultimately, Disney Channel decided to take the strategy in a different direction that did not include our show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykal-Michelle (@mykalscorner)

Alice in The Palace would have actually been the second spin-off following Raven’s Home, as that was actually a spin-off and follow-up to the classic Disney Channel series That’s So Raven.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more Disney news as we have it. Fans can currently stream both That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home on Disney Plus.