‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Calls For Disney Boycott

Fans have been rather unhappy by ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel and pull his series Jimmy Kimmel Live! from broadcast. In fact, with the series essentially canceled for the time being, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany is one of many speaking out. Maslany has even called for a boycott of Disney in defense of Kimmel.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Kimmel made comments on his latest episode referring to Charlie Kirk who was recently killed. The Charlie Kirk situation has been quite divisive in the media and online, and as a result, companies are reacting in various ways with a number of consequences. For Kimmel, it resulted in his show being pulled.

Now, as shared below, Tatiana Maslany shared an Instagram post to her story. The star of Marvel‘s She-Hulk, who has a rather divisive audience herself, urged her followers to cancel their subscriptions to Disney’s platforms including Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN. Here’s a copy of the post below made by Tatiana Maslany as she urged fans to boycott against Disney and its platforms including Disney Plus:

Tatiana Maslany has urged her fans to cancel their Disney subscriptions after the studio suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s show. pic.twitter.com/URfe8RNJVK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2025

It’s worth noting that Jimmy Kimmel Live! has not been fully canceled. In fact, the exact wording from an ABC spokesperson is that the series has been “preempted indefinitely.” While this isn’t exactly optimistic wording, it does suggest that Kimmel could return to the series in the future. At the very least, support from celebrities and fans alike will certainly increase the chances of Jimmy Kimmel Live! returning to television.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, any additional statements from Tatiana Maslany, and other such news tied to the Charlie Kirk incident. There’s plenty to follow with this developing story, and if this is any indication, many fans won’t be happy until Kimmel’s show is officially back on the air.